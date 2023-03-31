UrduPoint.com

Ajman Chamber Receives Delegation Of Italian-Czech Chamber Of Commerce

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 07:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ACCI) discussed with the Italian-Czech Chamber of Commerce in Milan opportunities of joint cooperation to achieve a bilateral partnership that supports the directions and goals of both chambers.

This came as Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector at ACCI, received Antonio Rotondo, the Chairman of the Italian-Czech Chamber of Commerce in Milan, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters, was also attended by Marwan Hareb Al Ariani, Director of the Ajman Centre for Entrepreneurship, and Eman Al Shamsi, Director of the Development and Innovation Department at ACCI.

Al Janahi welcomed the attendees and underscored the importance of this meeting, which comes within the efforts of the ACCI to enhance its international cooperation, diversify its foreign partnerships, and its keenness to exchange experiences and best practices in the field of entrepreneurship and to promote investment opportunities available in Ajman, in addition to increasing the volume of intra-trade for Ajman.

Al Janahi briefed the audience on the competitive elements provided by the Ajman economy and the diversity of investment opportunities available in the sectors of industry, tourism, real estate, construction and building, health, education, services and other sectors, highlighting Ajman's keenness to provide an attractive and stimulating investment environment for business growth and sustainability.

For his part, Antonio Rotondo praised the warm reception, and stressed the need to follow up bilateral coordination between both chambers to exchange best experiences and practices, especially in the field of innovation in entrepreneurship, praising the commercial, industrial and service advantages that Ajman possesses which enhances the opportunities for joint cooperation.

The attendees discussed the most important initiatives and services supporting entrepreneurship in both the Ajman Chamber and the Italian-Czech Chamber. The two parties also agreed on the necessity of exchanging visits and holding joint meetings in the presence of officials and those interested in the field of entrepreneurship.

