UrduPoint.com

Ajman Chamber Seeks To Attract Leading Chinese Companies In Technology, Clean And Alternative Energy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese companies in technology, clean and alternative energy

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) Abdullah Al Muwaji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), praised the growth in the volume of investments and the successive commercial developments witnessed by the Ajman China Mall as it is one of the most important commercial and investment destinations in Ajman.
He expressed the ACCI's readiness to provide all facilities available to Chinese companies wishing to invest in Ajman as part of the ACCI's keenness to develop a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion and business development opportunities in Ajman and enhances the strength and position of Ajman as a leading centre in attracting Chinese investments in particular and foreign investments in general.
This was stated at his meeting with the delegation of the Ajman China Mall, headed by Luo Feng – General Manager, in the presence of Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector at the Ajman Chamber.
Al Muwaji affirmed that the ACCI is keen to increase trade and investment exchange with the Chinese side, enhance the attractiveness of leading Chinese companies in the fields of technology, clean and alternative energy, and waste-to-energy applications, and benefit from the distinguished experiences and practices of the Chinese side that support the ACCI's directions during the next phase regarding the adoption of alternative energy solutions by companies and factories in Ajman and the utilisation of solar energy, in line with the Year of Sustainability and the UAE's preparations to host COP 28.


Statistics indicate that non-oil trade between the UAE and China during 2022 reached more than AED264 billion, compared to about AED223 billion in 2021, with a growth rate of 18 percent.

The re-export rates between Ajman and China witnessed remarkable growth during the past three years, at about 60 percent.
Luo Feng, General Manager of Ajman China Mall, appreciated the efforts of the ACCI in providing an attractive investment environment in Ajman, pointing to the growth in the volume of Chinese investments in Ajman as a result of the interest of the wise leadership and the support of the authorities concerned with economic affairs in Ajman, which was reflected in the quality of the performance of the Ajman China Mall and the growth of significantly increase the occupancy rate.
The attendees recommended intensifying participation in specialised exhibitions and conferences in Ajman and China to discover investment opportunities and areas of joint cooperation at the governmental and private levels and open horizons for cooperation between business owners and investors from the two countries.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business China UAE Ajman Chamber Colombian Peso Commerce All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

3 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Dev ..

UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai ..

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai Racing Carnival

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Participation in 7th Arab Readin ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes ..

&#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes food parcels to 600 medical p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.