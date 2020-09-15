UrduPoint.com
Ajman Chamber Signs Agreement With 'elGrocer'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with "elGrocer", to optimally utilise the capabilities of the two parties to serve entrepreneurs, particularly in the field of e-commerce to ensure the growth and development of their business through technologies available.

"elGrocer" is an electronic platform that acts as a link between stores and retail establishments on one side, and members of the community on the other side to provide grocery delivery services.

The agreement was signed at the Ajman Chamber’s premises by Nasser Al Dhafri - Executive Director of Communication and Member Support at Ajman Chamber, and Raed Hafez - CEO of elGrocer.

Under the agreement, elGrocer will provide a set of services to enterprises wishing to enhance their trade electronically, including "product catalogue management, an application for receiving and delivering orders, delivery services, selection of goods, online payment, market support, weekly branding offers, operations and suggestions, customer service and after-sales support.

Al Dhafri explained that the Ajman Chamber, under the directives of the board of Directors, is keen to diversify the value-added services offered to its members.

Raed Hafez thanked the Ajman Chamber for providing an opportunity for the cooperation, stressing that elGrocer is keen to provide many benefits for the members of the Ajman Chamber to increase the volume of their e-commerce sales and to reach new customers.

