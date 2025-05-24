Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, investment relations

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, Ajman Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) – Chongqing Committee.

The MoU aims to develop economic and investment relations, enhance joint commercial and industrial cooperation, strengthen ties between business owners and investors from both countries, and facilitate the exchange of delegations and organisation of forums.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Club; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber.

The MoU was signed by Marwan Al Shaali, board Member of Ajman Chamber, and Yang Shuchao, Vice Chairman of CCPIT – Chongqing Committee.

The MoU stipulates strengthening frameworks for joint cooperation and developing bilateral relations in the economic, commercial, and investment fields.

It encourages business owners to build fruitful partnerships that support increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Ajman and Chongqing specifically, and between the UAE and China generally.

It also emphasises the importance of exchanging economic and commercial information related to industrial, trade, and investment sectors. This exchange facilitates market research and raises awareness of available investment opportunities on both sides, enabling business owners to make effective and well-informed investment decisions.

Both parties agreed on the importance of organising forums, seminars, and specialised conferences to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise across all sectors, identify available investment opportunities, encourage the exchange of trade delegations, and provide necessary support for business owners.

The MoU also calls for joint meetings between Ajman Chamber and CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to discuss activating the MoU’s provisions, develop recommendations to advance existing bilateral relations, and ensure the continuity and expansion of cooperation under the MoU.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Al Muwaiji highlighted the significance of the visit and the role of the MoU in enhancing cooperation opportunities, opening new horizons for partnerships and knowledge exchange, and promoting the competitive advantages of Ajman.

He also emphasised investment opportunities on both sides, praising Chongqing’s leadership and excellence in technology, automotive, aerospace and satellite industries, energy, education, and other sectors, which create broad prospects for joint cooperation between Ajman and Chongqing.

Al Shaali stated, “Ajman Chamber places great importance on expanding its international partnerships to support Ajman Vision 2030’s goals and its direction towards creating a competitive business environment and an investment climate that drives economic growth and increases the volume of bilateral trade.”

He affirmed that signing the MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee represents a strategic step toward strengthening economic and commercial cooperation between both parties and opening new horizons for partnership and exchange of investment opportunities.