Ajman Chamber signs MoU with DIFC Courts to enhance cooperation, knowledge exchange

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a vision to promote collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and information exchange on matters of common interest, to support the UAE business community.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi, board Member, Ajman Chamber of Commerce, and Justice Omar Juma Al Mheiri, Deputy Chief Justice of DIFC Courts, at the headquarters of Ajman Chamber.

The cooperation will involve the promotion of the DIFC Courts’ efficient and independent English language common law system, including promotion of its Wills Service, as well as the exchange of experiences and information between both sides.

The two parties further agreed on the importance of launching awareness campaigns aimed at the business community, as well as promoting the services provided by both parties, whilst providing each other with statistics, publications, periodicals, indications, laws, and regulations governing their public services for the benefit of the end-users.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi applauded Ajman Chamber’s efforts to provide an attractive and sustainable business environment that upholds legal rights and enhances the emirate's economic competitiveness, stressing that the MoU will provide new ground for direct cooperation between the Ajman Centre for Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration and the DIFC Courts.

He also commended the efforts of the Federal and local authorities associated with judicial affairs in enhancing the competitiveness of the economic sector whilst ensuring and preserving legal rights in a way that supports the continuity of businesses and the growth of the private sector in the country.

He stressed the importance of the MoU and its role in diversifying legal services to protect businesses’ interests and consolidate the economic position of Ajman, highlighting the Chamber's efforts to collaborate with various local and federal agencies to achieve their common goals.

Justice Al Mheiri praised the efforts of Dubai and the UAE in providing a legal environment that stimulates each sector, as well as the wider economy. He affirmed that the DIFC Courts is very active in ensuring that all UAE entities and agencies receive the support and expertise of the DIFC Courts.