Ajman Committee discusses preparations for FNC elections

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) The Ajman Committee for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections has met to discuss preparations for the fourth cycle of elections next October.

Rashid Abdul Rahman Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the committee, stressed the importance of scaling up efforts to provide facilities and assistance to both candidates and voters.

He said the meeting also discussed measures required to implement President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's resolution to raise the female representation in the house to 50 percent under his political empowerment programme, which he launched in 2005.

Al Suwaidi and other members of the committee inspected the committee's headquarters and spoke to the employees about preparations for the elections.

The National Election Committee, NEC, has issued a Voter and Candidate Guide for the FNC elections 2019 to enable members of the Electoral College to exercise their franchise and run for the council in an appropriate manner.