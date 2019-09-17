Ajman CP, Chinese Consul-General review relations

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Tuesday received Li Xuhang, the new Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, at the Ruler's Court.

The Ajman CP welcomed the Chinese Consul-General, and the two sides reviewed relations between the two countries and peoples, and ways of consolidating them in various fields for the benefit of both parties.

Xuhang, in turn, lauded the deep bilateral relations the UAE and his country enjoy, and noted the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across all sectors.