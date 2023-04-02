UrduPoint.com

Ajman CP Hosts Iftar Banquet In Hour Of Saif Bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, hosted lastnight an iftar banquet in honour of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and the first batch of student of the Police College in Abu Dhabi.

During the banquet, which took place at H.H.'s Al Safia resthouse in Mushairif, H.H.

Sheikh Ammar exchanged

Ramadan greetings with H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and guests attending the banquet.

The attendees wished President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, continued health, happiness, wellness, long life, and success, and for the UAE and its people further progress, welfare and prosperity. They also wished security and stability for the peoples of the Arab and Islamic worlds.

