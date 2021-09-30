Ajman CP issues Resolution to reduce Ajman Chamber membership fees

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Resolution No. (20) of 2021 to reduce membership registration fees in the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry for new establishments licensed in free zones as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai promotional packages.

The decision stipulated that the membership fees in the Ajman Chamber for such establishments will be reduced by 50 percent, provided that the registration request is submitted between 1st October, 2021, and 31st March, 2022.

This decision shall come into force on 1st October, 2021, and be published in the Official Gazette.