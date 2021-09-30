UrduPoint.com

Ajman CP Issues Resolution To Reduce Ajman Chamber Membership Fees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ajman CP issues Resolution to reduce Ajman Chamber membership fees

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Resolution No. (20) of 2021 to reduce membership registration fees in the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry for new establishments licensed in free zones as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai promotional packages.

The decision stipulated that the membership fees in the Ajman Chamber for such establishments will be reduced by 50 percent, provided that the registration request is submitted between 1st October, 2021, and 31st March, 2022.

This decision shall come into force on 1st October, 2021, and be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Ajman Chamber March October 2020 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

1 minute ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

21 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

36 minutes ago
 CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulance ..

CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulances to Rescue 1122

2 minutes ago
 No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to s ..

No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to see latest film

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.