Ajman CP opens Masfout Museum

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, commended the UAE leadership’s great interest in heritage, antiquities, national identity, preservation of heritage content and its wide dissemination internally and externally, while inaugurating the Masfout Museum.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar made his statements when he inaugurated the museum in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and several officials.

Sheikh Ammar also praised the appreciative interest of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, through the establishment of museums and the organisation of many heritage events in the emirate, which constitute historical and cultural beacons where the eye does not mistake the prominent heritage landmarks in Ajman, of which the most prominent of them is the Ajman Museum, and today is Masfout Museum.

The museum tells the story of the city of Masfout through a journey of time that extends over five thousand years from the prehistoric era to the modern city of Masfout. It encompasses the Stone, Bronze and Iron Ages, and then the entry of islam up to the establishment of the city by the Al Nuaimi family, introduction of basic services until the founding of the UAE to begin a new era under the rule of Sheikh Humaid.

The museum’s opening also coincides with the UAE’s celebrations of its Golden Jubilee.

Sheikh Ammar said the museum offers a unique experience with its diversity in all aspects of heritage in the area.

He stressed that the museum is a historical landmark in the heart of Masfout and features a group of historical periods, the lives of fathers and grandfathers, and the rich history of Masfout.

It presents collections of photographs, collectibles, discovered antiquities and specially designed presentations concerned with the region’s history in a way that enriches the culture of future generations with the status and authenticity of our glorious heritage.

Sheikh Ammar toured the 12-hall museum and viewed the manuscripts, photographs, collectables, and antiquities and briefed about the emergence and evolution of Masfout city.

The museum includes a collection of collectables of the ruling family in Ajman and some local residents and their lives, highlighting life in the region through examples of antiquities, traditional industries and antiques.