Ajman CP receives Ambassador of Panama

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Ricardo Laverie, Ambassador of Panama to the UAE, in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Lavieri and wished him a good stay in the UAE and success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar and Panama’s Lavieri discussed the ongoing bilateral relations between their countries and ways of strengthening them.

Lavieri commended their overall cooperation and lauded the development taking place in the UAE, especially in Ajman.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman's Citizens Affairs Office, Salem Saif Al Matroushi, Deputy-Director of the Ajman Ruler’s Court, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince’s Office, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and several senior officials.