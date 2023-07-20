Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, at the Ruler's Court.

During their meeting, Sheikh Ammar was briefed by Abdullah Al Nuaimi about the plans, programmes and projects implemented by the Ministry of Justice and its strategic vision for the upcoming period.

Sheikh Ammar said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has focussed on national legislation and its legal system to maintain rule of law and protect rights and freedoms.

This fact is reflected in the UAE's “10 Principles for the Next 50 Years,” which focuses on the values of openness, tolerance, justice, preserving human dignity, and respect for cultures, human fraternity and national identity.

Sheikh Ammar lauded the ministry’s role in promoting justice and equality among society’s members, ensuring stability, spreading tranquillity and security, and achieving stakeholders' interests, satisfaction and happiness.

He then commended the ministry’s adaption of current technological advancements, reflecting the UAE’s progress, distinguished stature, and comprehensive developmental renaissance.

Sheikh Ammar listened to a detailed explanation from Abdullah Al Nuaimi about the ministry’s objectives and plans in the areas of laws and legislation to fully protect the rights of all society members and establish the foundations of justice and principles of law, by upgrading the national judicial system and making it the most efficient and fastest internationally in delivering services.

Abdullah Sultan stated that the UAE, with the support and guidance of its leadership, has progressed significantly in regional and international competitiveness indexes, especially in the areas of transparency, the rule of law, and efficiency of regulatory and legal frameworks, due to the development of the country’s legislation and legal systems, which have kept pace with global advancements, directly contributing to the UAE’s leading position in business efficiency and attracting investments in a globally competitive and encouraging environment.

The UAE’s advancement in the labour market, behaviours, values, productivity, efficiency and administrative practices, among others, enabled it to develop comprehensively and sustainably.