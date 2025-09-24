Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that caring for the health of citizens and residents constitutes a fundamental pillar of the nation’s comprehensive development.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, “The health and well-being of individuals are the foundation for building a cohesive and productive society. Ajman constantly strives to provide an integrated healthcare system in line with the highest international standards, in order to enhance community health and safety and ensure quality of life.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar made his remarks when he received today at the Ajman Ruler’s Court Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Chief Operating Officer of Pure Health Group—the operator of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman—along with a delegation from the group. H.H. was briefed on the city’s most notable achievements and the developments it has witnessed across various medical specialties and healthcare services.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Ajman emphasised the importance of attracting distinguished medical professionals and providing an enabling work environment that contributes to the sustainability of development and the advancement of healthcare services.

He praised the efforts of Pure Health in managing and operating Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, stressing that the city’s achievements support the strategic vision of making Ajman a leading destination for advanced healthcare.

The Pure Health delegation presented a report on the achievements, service quality indicators, and efficiency of the medical staff at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman.

According to the report, the city received more than 100,000 outpatient clinic visits and over 115,000 emergency department visits during the past year, reflecting the high level of trust the community places in the medical services provided.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City operates an integrated healthcare system that includes 243 consultant physicians, supported by a specialised medical and nursing staff of 550 professionals providing 24/7 care. The city delivers its services through 247 beds, 34 outpatient clinics, 11 operating rooms, and 46 emergency beds.

The report also highlighted a significant rise in patient satisfaction, noting several achievements in the recent period, including the completion of electronic linkage for the unified medical file, the opening of new cardiology, nephrology, and metabolism clinics at the Rashid Centre for Diabetes and Research.