Ajman CP signs ‘Covenant for Million Tolerant’

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has signed the ‘Covenant for Million Tolerant’, launched by the Zayed House for Islamic Culture, ZHIC, last April.

The e-document, which portrays the image of the UAE as a hub for tolerance, goodness and love, has contributed to realising the strategic goals of the ZHIC over instilling the significance and sustainability of tolerance as a sublime moral value in the UAE community.

Sheikh Ammar's participation comes on the side-lines of his recent visit to the Customer Happiness Centre at Ajman Educational Zone, in the presence of a number of officials and employees.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Support Services Department at ZHIC's Ajman Branch, said that the launch of the e-document, which has received more than half million participants to date, is part of ZHIC's goals to instill the values of tolerance among the target audience.