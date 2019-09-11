Ajman CP, South African Ambassador review relations

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Wednesday received Saa'd Cachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, and Seelan Moodley, the Consul-General in Dubai

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Wednesday received Saa'd Cachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, and Seelan Moodley, the Consul-General in Dubai.

At the meeting, the two sides explored ways of enhancing ties between the two countries and ways of consolidating them in various fields.

Cachalia, in turn, praised the depth of UAE-South Africa ties and commended the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.