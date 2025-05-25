Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) OSAKA, 25th May 2025 (WAM) – H. H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited the UAE Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Japan, which is being held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

H.H. was briefed in detail about the UAE Pavilion’s offerings, which narrate the story of the country from its rich heritage and authentic culture to its pioneering innovations in space exploration, healthcare, and sustainable technologies.

Accompanying H.H. on the tour were Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD); Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman sports Club; Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Director-General of Emiri Court; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ajman; Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; along with a number of senior officials.

H.H. emphasised that the UAE’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka , Kansai, reflects the nation’s capability for leadership in technological innovation. He stated that the pavilion serves as a comprehensive platform for cultural and economic exchange, fostering sustainable partnerships with other countries and embodying a shared future vision.

Upon arrival at the UAE Pavilion, H.H. was received Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. He accompanied Sheikh Ammar on a tour to explore the pavilion, which is themed “theme ‘Earth to Ether.

”

The Pavilion blends tradition and innovation in both content and architecture. Inspired by the UAE’s iconic date palm, the structure reinterprets traditional areesh architecture. At its core stands a dramatic installation of 90 soaring palm rachis columns, reaching up to 16 metres in height.

H.H. stressed that the UAE’s participation fosters cultural exchange and promotes its rich heritage and values. He pointed out that the significant turnout at the pavilion—more than 250,000 visitors within two weeks—demonstrates the global appeal of the Emirati experience.

He also highlighted the longstanding, deeply rooted relationship between the UAE and Japan, which spans more than 50 years of strategic partnership in energy, trade, education, culture, space, and technology. H.H. affirmed that participation in Expo Osaka helps solidify cooperation and friendship between the two nations and reflects the UAE’s sustained presence in global exhibitions, building bridges of understanding across diverse cultures.

During his visit to the “Explorers of Space” platform, H.H. met with Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affair and Emirati astronaut. The platform showcases the UAE’s achievements in space exploration and its steadfast commitment to advancing collective progress, empowering individuals through scientific research, innovation, and youth engagement.

At the conclusion of his visit, the Crown Prince of Ajman thanked the working teams and volunteers supervising the pavilion and praised their efforts. He also expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for overseeing the pavilion’s design.

