Ajman Crisis And Emergency Management Team Closes Two Restaurants, Barber Shop For Violating COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The Ajman Crisis and Emergency Management Team, in coordination with the Ajman Police, the Department of Municipality and Planning and the Department of Economic Development, closed two restaurants and a barber shop for not adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The businesses were closed because their workers did not wear face masks, gloves and head caps and have taken the COVID-19 vaccine and undergone regular testing, as per the instructions of relevant authorities.

The team urged owners of commercial businesses in the emirate to adhere to relevant precautionary measures and commit to the resolutions issued to combat the pandemic and curb its spread, stressing that violators will be subject to legal action.

