Ajman Crown Prince Approves Emirate's Energy Strategy 2030

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 03:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has approved the Ajman Energy Strategy 2030, which aims to balance economic development needs with environmental sustainability, promote efficient energy usage, and adhere to global best practices in energy management.

The Crown Prince highlighted that this strategy provides a clear path toward achieving a sustainable, secure, and advanced energy system by 2030, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, governance, and creating development opportunities to enhance the quality of life.

Sheikh Ammar noted that the Ajman Higher Energy Committee had developed this strategy to regulate petroleum trade activities in the emirate based on best practices to ensure optimal service delivery and alignment with global energy trends.

This announcement came during the Crown Prince's chairing of the committee's meeting.

The new strategy will focus on implementing a sustainable, safe, and innovative energy system over the next five years, targeting five core principles: sustainability, transparency, safety, collaboration, and innovation.

It aims to improve environmental sustainability in energy management, regulate petroleum trading, and improve energy sector services.

Performance indicators will measure customer satisfaction, the frequency of inspections conducted annually, reductions in energy-related accidents, safety workshops, and adherence to safety standards.

The strategy will also assess compliance with energy-related laws and policies, track the number of energy infrastructure companies, and measure investment returns from energy investments and carbon emission reductions.

The Ajman Energy Strategy 2030 includes 28 initiatives aimed at improving the workforce and services, creating an integrated digital system, raising community awareness, supporting governance, stimulating economic growth, and defining energy policies and regulations.

