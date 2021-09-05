Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption of power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, extended his greetings and best wishes to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the 40th anniversary of his assumption of power in the emirate.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ammar said 6th September is a distinguished occasion and a glorious national day to express appreciation for the unlimited giving of H.H. Sheikh Humaid, who has lived through a rich journey full of sacrifices and giving to serve the Emirate of Ajman and the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid is a high level statesman who has launched many initiatives and has a unique vision, in addition to being a practical man, he added.

Sheikh Ammar stressed Sheikh Humaid believes in the Union and has worked hard to strengthen it since its early stages, noting he was not just a witness or observer, but he was one of the figures that helped create the Union while a companion and representative of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid has prioritised the health, education, security, housing, family cohesion and wellbeing of citizens, H.H. Sheikh Ammar added, highlighting the fact that over the past four decades Ajman has witnessed comprehensive infrastructural modernisation, enabling the private sector to play a key role in the commercial, industrial and tourism sectors, and accelerating the emirate’s growth.

Ajman is also characterised by its flexible administrative policies, making it attractive to business leaders and investors, Sheikh Ammar said, affirming that the emirate witnessed a significant real estate and urban development boom, keeping pace with the ongoing development of all economic sectors due to Sheikh Humaid’s direct support for this vital sector.

Thanks to H.H. Sheikh Humaid, Ajman established universities to meet the current and future needs of the community, and it now has many colleges and universities and is planning to achieve further accomplishments, he noted, stressing that Ajman aims to be a leader and is characterised by innovation, originality and openness, which are the principles instilled by Sheikh Humaid.

The emirate has acquired a prominent position over a short period of time due to the work of Sheikh Humaid, who always supports the creative ideas of the youth and helps them overcome all obstacles, Sheikh Ammar said, stressing charity and humanitarian work is a local and international priority, representing the noble human values, and the culture of tolerance and fraternity.