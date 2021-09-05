UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi On Anniversary Of Assumption Of Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:45 PM

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption of power

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, extended his greetings and best wishes to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the 40th anniversary of his assumption of power in the emirate.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ammar said 6th September is a distinguished occasion and a glorious national day to express appreciation for the unlimited giving of H.H. Sheikh Humaid, who has lived through a rich journey full of sacrifices and giving to serve the Emirate of Ajman and the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid is a high level statesman who has launched many initiatives and has a unique vision, in addition to being a practical man, he added.

Sheikh Ammar stressed Sheikh Humaid believes in the Union and has worked hard to strengthen it since its early stages, noting he was not just a witness or observer, but he was one of the figures that helped create the Union while a companion and representative of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid has prioritised the health, education, security, housing, family cohesion and wellbeing of citizens, H.H. Sheikh Ammar added, highlighting the fact that over the past four decades Ajman has witnessed comprehensive infrastructural modernisation, enabling the private sector to play a key role in the commercial, industrial and tourism sectors, and accelerating the emirate’s growth.

Ajman is also characterised by its flexible administrative policies, making it attractive to business leaders and investors, Sheikh Ammar said, affirming that the emirate witnessed a significant real estate and urban development boom, keeping pace with the ongoing development of all economic sectors due to Sheikh Humaid’s direct support for this vital sector.

Thanks to H.H. Sheikh Humaid, Ajman established universities to meet the current and future needs of the community, and it now has many colleges and universities and is planning to achieve further accomplishments, he noted, stressing that Ajman aims to be a leader and is characterised by innovation, originality and openness, which are the principles instilled by Sheikh Humaid.

The emirate has acquired a prominent position over a short period of time due to the work of Sheikh Humaid, who always supports the creative ideas of the youth and helps them overcome all obstacles, Sheikh Ammar said, stressing charity and humanitarian work is a local and international priority, representing the noble human values, and the culture of tolerance and fraternity.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Ajman Rashid Man September Family All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

31 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

32 minutes ago
 Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to acce ..

Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

32 minutes ago
 UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

46 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travelle ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travellers to Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.