Ajman Crown Prince, Danish Ambassador Review Relations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Ajman Crown Prince, Danish Ambassador review relations

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has received Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, the new Danish Ambassador to the UAE, at the Ruler's Court.

The Ajman CP welcomed the Danish Ambassador, and the two sides commenced to review relations between the two countries and peoples, and ways of consolidating them in various fields.

Al Nuaimi praised the role of the Danish diplomatic mission in the development of these relations and strengthening UAE-Denmark ties.

Ambassador Mellbin, in turn, lauded the deep bilateral relations the UAE and his country enjoy, and noted the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across all sectors.

