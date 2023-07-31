Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) AJMAN, 31st July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today inaugurated the official opening of the 8th edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival.

In his remarks during the opening, he emphasised that the festival, hosted at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, epitomises the visionary aspirations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in safeguarding and enriching the country's cultural heritage for future generations.

The festival, he said, stands as a prominent cultural and agricultural event in the region, cherishing ancient Emirati customs and traditions while providing an inclusive platform for families to gather in diverse entertainment and educational activities.

Sheikh Ammar reiterated that the festival aligns with the directives of the UAE's leadership to strengthen the status of Emirati heritage and identity by emphasising the significance of agricultural products, fostering a culture of agriculture within society, bolstering the food security system and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The festival is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman. The festival, which runs until 3rd August, welcomes over 350 exhibitors, including palm tree owners, farmers, beekeepers, productive families, and various official authorities.

During the festival's official opening, Sheikh Ammar toured the various sections and exhibits, interacting with farmers and honey producers to gain insights into their products.

He received detailed explanations about planting techniques, soil examination, treatment, and the significance of proper seedling location, irrigation systems, and soil fertilisation.

Sheikh AbdulAziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi invited everyone to partake in this event and participate in various activities and competitions catering to the needs of all family members, farmers, and business owners.

With its meticulously crafted programme, the festival caters to visitors of all ages and backgrounds, offering a diverse and educational experience. It features a popular market that supports productive families and small and medium enterprises, along with a date and honey market showcasing local products from farmers.

Craft workshops will highlight the traditional uses of palm trees in the past and present, while a charity auction will be held to support charitable institutions.

Traditional competitions and games aimed at children will promote Emirati identity in a festive atmosphere suitable for families. Attendees will also enjoy folklore songs and performances by popular bands participating in the festival.

Additionally, the festival will host workshops, lectures, awareness programs focused on modern agricultural practices, sustainable development solutions, and captivating heritage and artistic shows.

The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm until 3rd August.