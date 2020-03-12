UrduPoint.com
Ajman Crown Prince Issues Decision To Form Business Continuity Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, issued a decision to form the Business Continuity Committee of the Ajman Government.

The committee, which will coordinate and cooperate with Ajman’s Crisis and Emergency Management Administration Team was formed due to the keenness of the Ajman Government to maintain the highest level of services of local government authorities and ensure their continuity.

The committee’s formation also aims to reinforce the continuity of business, according to the best international practices and in line with the required standards of specialist Federal authorities.

The committee will be responsible for drafting a business continuity programme involving local government authorities, assessing current government practices to explore possible ways of improving services during emergencies, coordinating with relevant national authorities, representing the emirate in related meetings and committees, and communicating with Ajman’s Crisis and Emergency Management Administration Team to achieve the committee’s objectives, as well as communicating with media outlets regarding issues related to the committee’s functions or any other functions assigned by H.

H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, or Sheikh Ammar.

The decision stipulates that the committee will be chaired by the Head of the Crisis and Emergency Management Administration Team, and its members will include the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, the Director-General of the Department of Municipality and Planning, the Director-General of the Department of Economic Development, the Director-General of the Department of Finance, the Director-General of the Transport Authority, the Director-General of the Ajman Smart Government, the Assistant Secretary-General of the Executive Council for Executive Affairs, the Executive Director of the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre, the General Coordinator of the Ajman Excellence Programme, and the Director of the Ajman Contact Centre.

The decision obliges relevant government authorities in the emirate to fully cooperate with the committee and help it achieve its objectives.

