Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to support, encourage voluntary work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has issued a decision to support and encourage volunteer work in Ajman.

The decision is part of the keenness of the Ajman Government to promote the culture of volunteering in the emirate, as well as raise awareness about the importance of volunteering.

Sheikh Ammar highlighted the importance of the key role of voluntary work in strengthening social relationships, consolidating the spirit of cooperation, and encouraging positive participation in achieving Federal and local government visions, agendas and strategies, to advance the country at various regional and global levels.

According to the decision, a relevant committee will be established in Ajman that will authorise the Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council to confirm its formation, in coordination with relevant authorities, and determine the agendas to be issued, and suggest recommendations.

The committee will harmonise local voluntary work programmes and initiatives with related federal projects, as well as develop a comprehensive vision for organising volunteer work in the emirate, in line with the best national practices and in coordination with local authorities involved in volunteering.

The committee will also draft local volunteer programmes that will encourage participation in national and local initiatives and campaigns related to confronting the effects of the global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in coordination with the "Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Department" in Ajman. It will also assist government agencies, civil associations and the private sector in launching volunteer initiatives.