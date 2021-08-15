UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Issues Decree Restructuring Ajman University

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Decree No. (4) of 2021 on the Restructuring of Ajman University.

The decree stipulates the restructuring of the university, which was established upon Emiri Decree No. (4) of 1988 as "Ajman University College of Science and Technology". It was subsequently renamed the Ajman University.

The decree affirms the university’s legal independence to perform its duties and achieve its objectives. It can also be represented before courts under its legal capacity as a plaintiff or defendant.

Moreover, the decree identifies the university’s objectives, which include supporting and strengthening higher education, conducting academic research, offering innovative academic services, and launching academic training centres to develop qualified human resources who meet the requirements of the labour market.

The decree also stipulates that the university’s board of trustees will undertake full oversight over its work, and will have all required powers to manage the university’s activities, as well as its academic, administrative, financial and technical affairs, without the need to obtain prior permission from any other authority.

The decree also assigned the board of trustees to issue the university’s internal regulations, including its organisational structure, as well as regulations aimed at managing the university’s academic, financial and administrative affairs. The board can also amend internal regulations and issue new ones.

Emiri Decree No. 4 of 1988, Emiri Decree No. 21 of 2017 on restructuring of the university’s board of trustees, and Emirati Decree No. 6 of 2018 on changing the institution’s name to Ajman University will become null when the new decree comes into force.

This Emiri Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the emirate’s Official Gazette.

