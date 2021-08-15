Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, lauded the bilateral relations between the UAE and Estonia, as well as their cooperation in all areas, especially in digital technology.

"The world is progressing, and we must keep pace with these developments," he said, noting the UAE’s leadership prioritises developing government entities, which helps drive development in all areas, especially in providing digital services to the community.

This statement came during Sheikh Ammar's meeting with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia and his delegation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern, and reviewed several projects and strategies related to digital technology.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid said Ajman is working to digitise all its government services.

"We want to make Ajman a leader in providing digital services and contribute to the country’s cultural and technological advancement. Therefore, we are developing our infrastructure and services, especially our digital and technical services, to ensure easy access for all, in line with the strategic plan of the Ajman Government," he added.

During the meeting, the former Estonian president explained Estonia's strategies to utilise technology and its digital transformation plan.

Ilves praised the overall cooperation between the two countries, especially in digital technology, and commended the UAE for its remarkable development.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and several senior officials.