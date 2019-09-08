Ajman Crown Prince, Malaysian Consul review relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Mohamed Hasril Abdul Hamid, the Consul-General of Malaysia at the Ruler's Court. Professor Dr. Hassan Basri Dahan, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (Sultan Zainal Abidin University) was also present.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Malaysian Consul General and his delegation, and the two sides commenced to review relations between the two countries and peoples, and ways of consolidating them in various fields.

The Malaysian Consul-General praised the deep bilateral relations the UAE and his country enjoy, and noted the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across all sectors.