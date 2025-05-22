Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperation

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, met with Yuan Jiajun, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Party Secretary of Chongqing, along with several senior officials. The meeting took place as part of H.H.'s official visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar discussed with Yuan Jiajun and senior officials of the city government ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including advanced technology, industry, and renewable energy, in addition to exploring investment and trade opportunities between Ajman and Chongqing.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar extended an invitation to Yuan Jiajun and Chongqing government leaders to visit the Emirate of Ajman, aiming to deepen collaborative relations and solidify ties between the two sides.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, “Our vision is centered on promoting innovation, utilising advanced technologies across various fields, and activating international cooperation to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development. In Ajman, we believe that strengthening partnerships with major Chinese cities contributes to driving growth and prosperity for both parties.”

He added, “In 2024, the Emirate of Ajman launched the ‘Ajman Vision 2030’ out of our belief in the importance of anticipating the future, creating a competitive business environment, and fostering an investment climate that drives economic growth.

Our visit affirms our desire to build strategic partnerships with Chongqing, opening new horizons for investment in promising areas such as clean energy, smart infrastructure, and waste management and recycling.”

He further emphasised, “We believe that the partnership between Ajman and Chongqing will contribute to achieving our shared goals and support the Ajman Vision 2030, aimed at building a prosperous emirate with a competitive economy, high quality of life, environmental sustainability, and an innovative government.”

For his part, Yuan Jiajun affirmed the depth of China–UAE relations, noting that the visit of the Crown Prince of Ajman opens new prospects for cooperation between the two sides, particularly in digital economy, manufacturing, and sustainable development sectors.

Chongqing is one of China's largest cities, enjoying a strategic location and a prominent position in the industries of manufacturing, energy, and trade, making it a pivotal partner in enhancing cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

