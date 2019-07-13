UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Crown Prince Names Assistant SG For Executive Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

Ajman Crown Prince names Assistant SG for Executive Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) AJMAN, 13th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued a resolution naming Marwan Obaid Al Mehairi as Assistant Secretary-General for Executive Affairs.

According to the resolution, Al Mehairi will be transferred from his current position as Director of Project and Investment Management at the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department (AMPD), to the General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council.

Al Mehairi has an impressive track record, being part of several successful projects and initiatives in the emirate.

Before joining the AMPD, he held the position of Head of International Relations at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2017, he was named the Chief Happiness and Positivity Officer by the Cabinet.

He is on the board of the Ajman Economic Committee and the Al Zawra Development Company.

Related Topics

Resolution Ajman Company Chamber July 2017 2019 Commerce From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

KPRA shown outstanding role in uplifting KP's reve ..

10 minutes ago

UAE discusses deeper cooperation, connectivity at ..

18 minutes ago

Quake of 5.5 Magnitude Strikes Philippines Injurin ..

15 minutes ago

BBC's voice of cricket becomes Tube announcer for ..

15 minutes ago

Trains collision case registered in Rahim Yar Khan

15 minutes ago

Body of a woman recovered from canal

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.