Ajman Crown Prince names Assistant SG for Executive Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) AJMAN, 13th July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued a resolution naming Marwan Obaid Al Mehairi as Assistant Secretary-General for Executive Affairs.

According to the resolution, Al Mehairi will be transferred from his current position as Director of Project and Investment Management at the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department (AMPD), to the General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council.

Al Mehairi has an impressive track record, being part of several successful projects and initiatives in the emirate.

Before joining the AMPD, he held the position of Head of International Relations at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2017, he was named the Chief Happiness and Positivity Officer by the Cabinet.

He is on the board of the Ajman Economic Committee and the Al Zawra Development Company.