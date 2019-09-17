UrduPoint.com
Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador Review Relations

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review relations

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has received Matthew Hawkins, New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the New Zealand Ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ruler's Court, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the UAE and New Zealand and discussed ways of strengthening mutual relations in many areas for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Ambassador Hawkins, in turn, lauded the outstanding bilateral relations between his country and the UAE, and noted the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across all sectors.

