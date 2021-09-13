UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Algerian Ambassador

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Abdelkrim Touahrieh, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, at the Ruler's Court.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Algerian Ambassador and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

Ambassador Touahrieh commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

