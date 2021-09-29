UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Ambassador Of Costa Rica

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay in the UAE and success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador in the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing bilateral relations between their countries and means to further develop them across various sectors as well as exchanging views on a number of issues of common concern.

The Ambassador of Costa Rica commended cooperation between the two countries across various sectors and lauded the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular.

