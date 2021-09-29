Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Indonesian envoy and wished him a pleasant stay in the UAE and success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador in the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar and the Indonesian Ambassador discussed the ongoing bilateral relations between their countries and means to further develop them across various sectors, especially the investment and tourism sectors.

The Indonesian Ambassador commended their joint cooperation across various investment, culture, social, health, education, construction, economic, and tourism sectors and lauded the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular.