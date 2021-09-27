UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Ambassador Of Mauritania

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:45 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Mauritania

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Mohamed Mohamed Rara, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Mauritanian envoy and wished him a good stay in the UAE and success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar and the Ambassador discussed the ongoing bilateral relations between their countries and means to further develop them.

The Mauritanian Ambassador commended their joint cooperation and lauded the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Mauritania Court

Recent Stories

Registrations now open for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registrations now open for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run

6 minutes ago
 UK Government Considering Calling Army to Supply G ..

UK Government Considering Calling Army to Supply Gas Stations - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Beijing Reaffirms Commitment to No First Use of Nu ..

Beijing Reaffirms Commitment to No First Use of Nuclear Weapons Policy

46 seconds ago
 One dead in quake on Greek island of Crete: public ..

One dead in quake on Greek island of Crete: public TV

47 seconds ago
 Govt committed to grant voting rights to overseas ..

Govt committed to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis: FM Shah Mahmood Qu ..

49 seconds ago
 UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' ..

UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now - President

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.