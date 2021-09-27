Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Mauritania

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Mohamed Mohamed Rara, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Mauritanian envoy and wished him a good stay in the UAE and success in performing his duties as his country’s ambassador.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ammar and the Ambassador discussed the ongoing bilateral relations between their countries and means to further develop them.

The Mauritanian Ambassador commended their joint cooperation and lauded the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.