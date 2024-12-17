Open Menu

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Ambassador Of Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:31 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, received Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of Türkiye to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Turkish Ambassador, wishing him a pleasant stay and success in carrying out his duties.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye, exploring ways further to enhance ties in the interest of both nations.

The Turkish Ambassador praised the cooperation between the two countries and hailed the UAE's progress and development, particularly in Ajman.

A number of sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.

