Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Maldives

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Tuesday received Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE, at the Ruler’s Court.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Ambassador of the Maldives and wished her a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of cooperation at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening UAE-Maldives ties across various areas for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

The Ambassador expressed her pleasure at meeting the Ajman Crown Prince and commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, in all fields.