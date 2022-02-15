UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Ambassador Of The Maldives

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of the Maldives

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Tuesday received Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE, at the Ruler’s Court.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Ambassador of the Maldives and wished her a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of cooperation at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening UAE-Maldives ties across various areas for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

The Ambassador expressed her pleasure at meeting the Ajman Crown Prince and commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, in all fields.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Maldives All Court

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty s ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty summoned

18 minutes ago
 PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax ..

PM says two million out 220 million people pay tax in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 166,631 New COVID-19 Cases, 704 De ..

Russia Confirms 166,631 New COVID-19 Cases, 704 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respon ..

14 minutes ago
 Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

14 minutes ago
 No High Expectations on Scholz-Putin Meeting But a ..

No High Expectations on Scholz-Putin Meeting But an Important Diplomatic Landmar ..

16 minutes ago
 More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses admi ..

More than 3.05 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>