Ajman Crown Prince Receives Georgian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:45 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Georgian Ambassador

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Paata Kalandadze, the Georgian Ambassador to the UAE, at the Ruler's Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Ambassador Kalandadze and wished him a good stay in the UAE and success in performing his duties as the ambassador of his country.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince said that the UAE enjoys strong bilateral relations with Georgia and is keen on developing them further in all fields, especially in tourism and investment.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments and reviewed ongoing bilateral relations and the ways of strengthening them across various fields.

Ambassador Kalandadze said that the bilateral relations between the two countries witness ongoing development and growth on all levels, commending the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, Salem Saif Al Matroushi, Deputy-Director of the Ajman Ruler’s Court, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince’s Office, Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and several senior officials.

