Ajman Crown Prince Receives Iraqi Ambassador

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Mudaffar Mustafa Al Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, at the Ruler's Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Al Jubouri and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

Ambassador Al Jubouri expressed his happiness at meeting the Ajman Crown Prince and commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

