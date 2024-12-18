Open Menu

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Irish Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Alison Milton, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

The Crown Prince welcomed the Irish Ambassador, wishing her success in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and reviewed the ties between the UAE and Ireland, exploring ways to enhance collaboration in all fields.

For her part, the Irish Ambassador expressed her gratitude to the Crown Prince for the warm reception, praising the significant development witnessed by the emirate of Ajman and the UAE in all areas.

She further commended the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the Irish Ambassador.

