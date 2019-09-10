UrduPoint.com
Ajman Crown Prince Receives Japanese Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has received Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan, who paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Ammar to mark the beginning of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Japanese Ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels, stressing his support in facilitating his mission.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the UAE and Japan and discussed ways of strengthening mutual relations in many areas for the benefit of the two friendly peoples The Ambassador commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

