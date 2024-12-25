Open Menu

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, has received at the Emiri Court, Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of the State of Kuwait to the UAE, who came to greet the Crown Prince on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed Al Thayedi and wished him success in his future endeavours, commending his efforts in strengthening the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and Kuwait at all levels.

For his part, Al Thayedi expressed his appreciation to the Crown Prince of Ajman for the warm reception, hailing the exceptional bilateral relations between the two countries across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Ajman Salem All Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

26 seconds ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

8 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

13 minutes ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

18 minutes ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

31 minutes ago
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

45 minutes ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

5 hours ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

11 hours ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East