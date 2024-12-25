Ajman Crown Prince Receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Published December 25, 2024
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, has received at the Emiri Court, Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of the State of Kuwait to the UAE, who came to greet the Crown Prince on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
Sheikh Ammar welcomed Al Thayedi and wished him success in his future endeavours, commending his efforts in strengthening the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and Kuwait at all levels.
For his part, Al Thayedi expressed his appreciation to the Crown Prince of Ajman for the warm reception, hailing the exceptional bilateral relations between the two countries across all sectors.
The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
