Ajman Crown Prince Receives Omani Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Monday, received Dr. Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed promoting the fraternal relations between the two countries in the best interest of their countries. The parties also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Omani diplomat and said, "The UAE-Omani ties are solid and growing stronger in light of the support and care of the two countries’ leadership to achieve the aspirations of their peoples."

Sheikh Ammar highlighted the great historical ties binding the UAE and Oman as well as consistent visions.

He also lauded the role played by the Omani Ambassador to enhance the existing relations.

The Crown Prince of Ajman wished all success to the Ambassador while discharging his assignment in the country.

Al-Busaidi thanked and extended his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar for facilitating his diplomatic mission to promote ties. He also lauded the UAE's overall cultural renaissance in general and Ajman in particular.

The Omani Ambassador stressed that the UAE-Omani ties are strategic and a role model for solid and fraternal ties witnessing constant progress and prosperity.

