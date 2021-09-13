UrduPoint.com

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Tunisian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Mu'izz bin Abdul Sattar Binameem, Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE, at the Ruler's Court.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Tunisian Ambassador and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of strengthening mutual relations across various fields.

Ambassador Binameem commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

