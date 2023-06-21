Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ event

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Ajman, hosted the seventh edition of the 'A Call from Space' event at the Emirates Hall in Ajman.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Abdulla bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Citizens’ Affairs Office, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Vice Chairman, MBRSC, Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC, Yousuf Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department in Ajman, along with other directors of local departments and government entities in Ajman.

While addressing the event, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid said, "Sultan AlNeyadi has embarked on a quest fuelled by Zayed’s ambition to become the first Arab astronaut to undertake a long-term, six-month mission to the International Space Station. AlNeyadi has indeed scripted a new chapter in our proud history. His journey not only fortifies the UAE's stature among global leaders in space science but also underscores our commitment to advancing knowledge for the betterment of all humanity."

He added that under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country has accomplished remarkable and unprecedented scientific feats in ambitious projects that look to the future and make the impossible possible.

He further emphasised, "The UAE is charting a bold and promising path for the region, entering the realm of space exploration with unwavering competence and confidence. We are counting on our young men and women, the architects of our future, to make strides in the scientific and research arenas, leading an Emirati renaissance in space exploration. This monumental journey, one that supports our march towards greatness and ambition, fulfills the dreams of our founding leaders—bringing the sons and daughters of our homeland from the desert to the zenith of space exploration."

The Crown Prince of Ajman extended his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

He acknowledged Sheikh Mohammed’s instrumental role in constructing an Emirati scientific renaissance in the field of space and his unwavering support for the people of the country in their pursuit of scientific endeavours and meaningful research achievements.

His Highness also commended the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and prayed for the safe return of AlNeyadi from space.

Thanking H.H. Sheikh Ammar for gracing the event, AlNeyadi said, “I am thankful for your presence today and express my deep gratitude and appreciation for your unwavering, steadfast support. It is always a joy to connect with our people, and we take great pleasure in being present here today in the beloved Emirate of Ajman.”

The seventh instalment of the live call series with AlNeyadi, who is on the longest Arab space mission in history, saw a turnout of over 1,000 attendees.

During the live call, AlNeyadi answered questions about his mission, life in space, and his plans post-mission. Further, he shed light on his unique preparations to celebrate Eid al-Adha in space, his method of keeping track of time in the microgravity environment, and his sleep routine aboard the space station. AlNeyadi also shared insights into his diet in space and revealed the things he misses most during his mission on the International Space Station.

Hamad Al Mansoori said, “We are sincerely grateful for His Highness Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi’s presence and continued support. Today’s event signifies our commitment to the ideals of shared knowledge and the pursuit of a unified objective. Our interactions with Sultan from space are momentous occasions that not only stoke the fires of curiosity, but also represent a beacon of inspiration for our future scientists, engineers, and leaders.”

Salem AlMarri said, “Our sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and the people of Ajman for sharing in this extraordinary journey with us. Each call from space serves as a poignant reminder of the distances we are willing to travel in the quest for knowledge. Sultan’s journey isn't merely physical; it's symbolic of the UAE's ambition, and it brings space a little closer to all of us here on Earth.”

The event series 'A Call from Space' will now journey to other emirates in the UAE, enlightening and inspiring audiences with insights into AlNeyadi’s space mission, life on the ISS, and about space.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.