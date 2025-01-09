Open Menu

Ajman Crown Prince Witnesses Signing Of Agreement Between Al Rostamani Group, Ajman University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Ajman University

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, commended AW Al Rostamani Group for its ongoing support of Ajman University.

He highlighted the group's dedication to advancing the university’s strategic vision of transitioning into a nonprofit educational institution.

Sheikh Ammar witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ajman University and the AW Al Rostamani Group. The agreement provides funding for the "Comprehensive Learning Centre for Students of Determination."

He also emphasised that the support of donors contributes to creating equal educational opportunities for all segments of society while enhancing the quality and excellence of the university’s academic programmes.

This, in turn, positions the university at the forefront of national and international university rankings.

He also noted that this funding will enable students of determination to access inclusive and equitable education, opening new horizons for achieving their academic and professional aspirations.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Executive Board Member, Shareholder and Director at AW Rostamani Group, and Chief Operating Officer of the Group.

Related Topics

Education Ajman All Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement ..

Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Aj ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportu ..

RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US

2 hours ago
 Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host ..

Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

2 hours ago
 Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldne ..

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India

2 hours ago
 Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

2 hours ago
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

2 hours ago
 Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

3 hours ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

3 hours ago
 Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ass ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East