Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Ajman University

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, commended AW Al Rostamani Group for its ongoing support of Ajman University.

He highlighted the group's dedication to advancing the university’s strategic vision of transitioning into a nonprofit educational institution.

Sheikh Ammar witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ajman University and the AW Al Rostamani Group. The agreement provides funding for the "Comprehensive Learning Centre for Students of Determination."

He also emphasised that the support of donors contributes to creating equal educational opportunities for all segments of society while enhancing the quality and excellence of the university’s academic programmes.

This, in turn, positions the university at the forefront of national and international university rankings.

He also noted that this funding will enable students of determination to access inclusive and equitable education, opening new horizons for achieving their academic and professional aspirations.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Executive Board Member, Shareholder and Director at AW Rostamani Group, and Chief Operating Officer of the Group.