Ajman-DED announces three-month renewal for trade licence without lease contract

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) AJMAN, 18th April 2020 (WAM) - Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman-DED, announced that it has become possible to renew the licences of economic entities without the requirement of submitting a lease contract for the entity’s location for a duration of three months, provided that the lease contract will be submitted within a month from the expiration of the permitted duration.

The decision was made to facilitate procedures for investors, entrepreneurs, and entity owners, and to support them in the light of the present exceptional circumstances and to ensure the continuity of their business.

The department exempted, under the decision, the condition for enclosing the lease contract of the entity’s location upon licence renewal through the various digital channels made available for the service, such as the website, the smart application, and the feature of automatic renewal by SMS messages.