UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman DED Approves Over 1,000 Economic Activities For 100% Ownership

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:15 PM

Ajman DED approves over 1,000 economic activities for 100% ownership

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has opened 100% ownership of economic activities in the commercial and industrial sectors to foreign investors.

In this regard, the department has approved over 1,000 economic activities for foreign investment, except those with a strategic impact, which were agreed upon during the meetings of the Strategic Impact Economic Activities Committee under the Ministry of Economy. Details of such activities will be announced at a later date.

This step aligns with the UAE's strategic vision of promoting a competitive modern and global investment environment, and the recent amendments to the Commercial Companies Law and in implementation of the decision of the Ajman Executive Council in this regard.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of Ajman DED, said, "This decision is an important step that translates the new government's policy and strategic vision by providing competitive infrastructure for investment, and will contribute to facilitating doing business and increasing the attraction of foreign direct investment to various vital sectors in the emirate of Ajman.

We will always strive to provide the appropriate investment environment for investors."

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, said, "The department has prepared a policy of foreign investment and external promotion, which aims to enhance the investment environment in the emirate and provide a competitive investment environment, which should be continuously and periodically promoted to attract global investments. In line with its quest to develop and improve the investment environment, the department periodically reviews, in cooperation with its strategic partners, the incentives and facilities granted to investors, and constantly communicate with the business community to provide quality and competitive services."

Related Topics

Business UAE Ajman Government

Recent Stories

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

2 minutes ago

MoHRE to enforce midday work ban decision from Jun ..

36 minutes ago

AC reviews facilities in Sahulat Bazaar

26 minutes ago

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman

26 minutes ago

Moscow to Focus on Its Embassy Safety in Upcoming ..

26 minutes ago

Lonza to up Moderna Covid jab output with Dutch pr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.