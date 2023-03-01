UrduPoint.com

Ajman DED Concludes 2nd Edition Of 'Entrepreneurship Week'

Published March 01, 2023

Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepreneurship Week&#039;

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) concluded the activities of the "Entrepreneurship Week 2023" held in Ajman, which witnessed the participation of 25 exhibitors from the entrepreneurs of various commercial projects.

During the event, the exhibitors displayed their distinguished commercial products including areas of family interest, such as clothing, fashion, perfumes, incense, handicrafts, handicrafts, and food.

The exhibition is an integrated business platform for SME entrepreneurs in the Emirate of Ajman.

It also sheds light on successful business experiences and innovative projects that contribute to supporting the economic sector of Ajman and motivating entrepreneurs to innovate by establishing their own brands.

The exhibition presented a variety of activities for all family members of different age groups, which included, with the participation of our partners, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), the Municipality and Planning Department, the Tourism Development Department, and Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC), by organising various manual workshops for the public over a period of five days.

Commenting on this event, Abdullah Ahmed Al Hemrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, confirmed that the "Entrepreneurship Week" achieved the goals for which it was established in identifying methods of service development, acquiring skills and experiences, exchanging knowledge and visions through addressing customers and sharing their ideas and aspirations.

Ajman DED contributes to advancing the economic development progress in the emirate, stimulating commercial transactions, and encouraging young entrepreneurs to compete, whether at the local or international level, he added.

He also stressed the necessity of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, providing an incubating and supportive environment for the entrepreneurial sector, investing in entrepreneurial ideas and converting them into productive projects, and spreading the entrepreneurial culture and creativity.

The closing day of the "Entrepreneurship Week" witnessed the honouring of the participating entrepreneurs and the work team organising this week.

