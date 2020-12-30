Ajman DED launches 'Future Foresight' initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has launched two initiatives, which are: "Let’s Learn Foresight" and "The Future of My Work", as part of Ajman DED’s Future Foresight plan.

These initiatives aim to building excellence in institutional processes, developing forward-looking practices, and raising individuals’ awareness of future foresight. They also aim to prepare a "Future of Jobs" report and developing training plans based on future skills and building DED’s permanent readiness for future jobs.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, said that the "Let’s Learn Foresight" initiative aims to raise awareness and competence of employees in future foresight, and their ability to understand foresight tools and scientific methods whose effectiveness has been proven.

The initiative focuses on the three most important tools to the Department’s objectives, which are Scenario Planning, Horizon Scan, and the Global business Network methodology.

It also builds on the concept of case studies, and learning using real-life examples."

On "The Future of My Work" initiative, Al Hamrani explained that it contributes to defining global trends for the future of all positions within the Department, modernising the current positions to be more suitable for the future, and draws up a plan to develop workers' skills and provide them with new skills, with a view to raising future readiness for the next fifty years.

The initiative also focuses on the future changes that will occur in the nature of work and jobs, and takes into account several factors, including technology, which includes Industry 4.0 technology, namely Artificial Intelligence (AI), the internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data, and the changing Demographic factors.