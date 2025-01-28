Ajman DED Launches 'Investor Statement' Project
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has launched the "Investor Statement" project, aimed at enhancing investor awareness and improving the investment environment in the emirate.
This project represents a strategic step towards developing a business environment aligned with Ajman Vision 2030 for a sustainable economy. By providing investors with regular electronic reports containing comprehensive information about their licences and permits, including their legal and administrative status, notices, and fines, the project ensures effective follow-up and informed decision-making.
The project is part of DED's strategic development plan aimed at achieving customer satisfaction by providing proactive, high-quality services. The "Investor Statement" will contribute to reducing the rate of un-renewed licences, and facilitating the immediate payment of fines.
Within the framework of this project, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Commercial Registration Department, stated, “The 'Investor Statement' project is a pivotal step towards improving the investment environment in Ajman and enhancing economic competitiveness.
Through this project, we aim to empower investors to monitor all the details of their licences and permits easily and transparently, thereby supporting business sustainability and achieving economic growth.”
Al Nuaimi added, "This project reflects our strategic vision of providing proactive services that meet the aspirations of investors and ensure their satisfaction, in addition to its role in enhancing compliance with legislation and ensuring the continuous updating of licence data. We also look forward to seeing its positive impact on improving operational efficiency and increasing revenue, strengthening Ajman's position as a preferred investment destination."
Al Nuaimi also emphasised that the project is being implemented in accordance with the highest quality standards and with the support and guidance of DED's leadership and in cooperation with the various concerned departments to ensure the provision of an innovative service that benefits all parties.
Recent Stories
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project4 minutes ago
-
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 3119 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia49 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops to $81.47 pb49 minutes ago
-
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election1 hour ago
-
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan1 hour ago
-
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra2 hours ago
-
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 20252 hours ago
-
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra3 hours ago