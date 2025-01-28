Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has launched the "Investor Statement" project, aimed at enhancing investor awareness and improving the investment environment in the emirate.

This project represents a strategic step towards developing a business environment aligned with Ajman Vision 2030 for a sustainable economy. By providing investors with regular electronic reports containing comprehensive information about their licences and permits, including their legal and administrative status, notices, and fines, the project ensures effective follow-up and informed decision-making.

The project is part of DED's strategic development plan aimed at achieving customer satisfaction by providing proactive, high-quality services. The "Investor Statement" will contribute to reducing the rate of un-renewed licences, and facilitating the immediate payment of fines.

Within the framework of this project, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Commercial Registration Department, stated, “The 'Investor Statement' project is a pivotal step towards improving the investment environment in Ajman and enhancing economic competitiveness.

Through this project, we aim to empower investors to monitor all the details of their licences and permits easily and transparently, thereby supporting business sustainability and achieving economic growth.”

Al Nuaimi added, "This project reflects our strategic vision of providing proactive services that meet the aspirations of investors and ensure their satisfaction, in addition to its role in enhancing compliance with legislation and ensuring the continuous updating of licence data. We also look forward to seeing its positive impact on improving operational efficiency and increasing revenue, strengthening Ajman's position as a preferred investment destination."

Al Nuaimi also emphasised that the project is being implemented in accordance with the highest quality standards and with the support and guidance of DED's leadership and in cooperation with the various concerned departments to ensure the provision of an innovative service that benefits all parties.

