UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman DED Obtains 4 ISO Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:45 PM

Ajman DED obtains 4 ISO Certificates

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Ajman’s Department of Economic Development, DED, received on Monday four new ISO certificates, namely ISO 22301 for business Continuity, ISO 45001 - Occupational Health & Safety, ISO 14001 - Environmental Management System and PAS 99 Integrated Management Systems.

On this occasion, Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of DED, said in a statement that DED seeks to develop working systems, policies and procedures in line with the best international practices. International ISO certificates contribute to achieving the strategic goals and objectives and to upgrading corporate performance, a step that reflects conformity with international quality standards, he said.

Al Nuaimi indicated that ISO 22301 - Business Continuity guarantees the continuity of DED’s vital operations and the non-disruption of its services provided to customers in all emergency and exceptional cases, while the implementation of ISO 45001 - Health & Occupational Health procures a healthy, safe and happy environment.

The director-general added that DED bears the responsibility for preserving environment and natural resources for next generations through the application of ISO 14001 Environment Management System. He added that the implementation of PAS 99 Integrated Management Systems aims to simplify the progress of operational processes and the integration of all requirements and standards of ISO specifications granted to the DED.

Related Topics

Business Progress All Best

Recent Stories

LHC admits for hearing petition against appointmen ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

35 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

52 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

1 hour ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.