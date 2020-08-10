Ajman DED obtains 4 ISO Certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Ajman’s Department of Economic Development, DED, received on Monday four new ISO certificates, namely ISO 22301 for business Continuity, ISO 45001 - Occupational Health & Safety, ISO 14001 - Environmental Management System and PAS 99 Integrated Management Systems.

On this occasion, Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of DED, said in a statement that DED seeks to develop working systems, policies and procedures in line with the best international practices. International ISO certificates contribute to achieving the strategic goals and objectives and to upgrading corporate performance, a step that reflects conformity with international quality standards, he said.

Al Nuaimi indicated that ISO 22301 - Business Continuity guarantees the continuity of DED’s vital operations and the non-disruption of its services provided to customers in all emergency and exceptional cases, while the implementation of ISO 45001 - Health & Occupational Health procures a healthy, safe and happy environment.

The director-general added that DED bears the responsibility for preserving environment and natural resources for next generations through the application of ISO 14001 Environment Management System. He added that the implementation of PAS 99 Integrated Management Systems aims to simplify the progress of operational processes and the integration of all requirements and standards of ISO specifications granted to the DED.